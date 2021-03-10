National article pitches Utah justice for U.S. Supreme Court

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 Utah) – A national article is pitching a Utah Supreme Court Justice as the best fit to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Chief political correspondent, glen mills joins us with the story.

>> glen: justice thomas lee is on the short list that president-elect donald trump released during the campaign.

Former students of lee say he makes the most sense.

Utah supreme court justice thomas lee is under consideration for the next nominee of the u.s. supreme court.

Former student of lee, hanna smith, rolled out three reasons trump should go with him in an article published in the "national review."

She argues it would reward voters who view the supreme court as the most important issue for them.

Because lee is most like late justice scalia.

It would make history with the first mormon on the supreme court.

A local attorney is also a former student of lee.

As a never-trumper, she agrees it would send a signal to trump who is struggling with trump.

>> he's shaped the argument or the conversation about originalism itself.

>> glen: she doesn't think it's a smart strategy to tie lee with scalia.

She says it puts democrats on the defense.

>> we don't need to compare him to scalia and put up the wall and make a defense already because he's a great candidate in and of himself.

>> glen: she down-plays the historical value of having the first mormon on the court.

>> he's from the west and snows the issues and the people.

He cams from that frame of mind.

If you're speaking of diverse see, you need somebody from the west.

