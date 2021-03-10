Heating assistance programs help Ozarks residents

But there are programs to help those going through tough times keep warm.

The longer the temperatures are low, the higher the utility bills.

>> reporter: here at oacac, the notes of gratitude cover the wall.

>> dear friends, thank you so much for providing me with electricity for the winter.

I was scraping the bottom of the barrel financially.

>> reporter: as they work to make sure ozarks residents keep warm, the cards warm their hearts.

>> these make us happy because we work where we have people in crisis, and when we receive thank you notes and we're able to stop and read these notes, we feel good.

>> reporter: oacac receives thousands of energy assistance applications every winter.

These are just some of the more than 8,000 they received since november 1st.

>> we're beginning to see an increase because of the cold weather.

>> reporter: their first line of response is the low-income energy assistance program, a one-time benefit usually in the $100 to $400 range.

>> it's very important because when it's cold, it's cold.

>> reporter: if someone has already used the program, the energy crisis program can help those with a shutoff notice.

Beyond that it's project share which city utilities customers will see on their bill.

>> we know the people need the help, we know people want to help.

Collects the donations for oacac in hopes they won't have to leave anyone in the cold.

>> we don't want to be in the position to make a disconnection.

All we ask is people contact us, let us know what's going on.

>> i pray that god will bless you all for what you are doing.

It is good to know that i'll be warm enough this winter.

>> reporter: in springfield, linda russell, "ky3 news."

>> steve: to apply for help for your heating bill call this number, it is 864-3460.

