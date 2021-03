Suspension of business notices given in RS to discuss farmers' protest: Mallikarjun Kharge

Two Congress leaders have given suspension of business notices for discussion on the farmers' protest, informed Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on March 10.

"Two of our leaders have given suspension of business notices for a discussion on the farmers' protest and three black laws (in Rajya Sabha).

We will raise this issue in the House today," said Kharge.