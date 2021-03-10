29 recruits graduate from Allan Hancock Law Enforcement Acad

Call santa paula police.

29 recruits from the allan hancock law enforcement academy graduated this morning..

They'll join agencies up and down the coast... .

Newschannel three's melissa newman caught up with two graduates who are headed to the santa maria police department.

Walking the allan hancock campus for the last time as recruits..

On thursday..

29 men and women prepared to embark on their new careers in law enforcement.

And at the top of their class... james matt webber, new santa maria police department deputy: oh gosh - i've been wanting to get into law enforcement for a while.but he's not alone..

One of the most awarded members of webber's class will be joing him.

Tiffanie delaney, new santa maria police department deputy: i've known for as long as i can remember that i wanted to become a police officer, it took a little bit of convincing to get my friends and family on board but once i did it was full throttle from there.while new officers webber and delaney always knew they wanted to get into some form of law enforcement..

For some people it takes more convincing.

That has led to a statewide shortage of recruits.

Bernard melekian, under sheriff, santa barbara county sheriff's department: you know recruitment is a challenge in this environment and i think quite honestly it speaks to the character of the people we are bringing on board today that they sort of ignored those noises.noises like the anti-police sentiments that are at an all time high across the country..

Delaney and webber say however..

They hope they get to change people's opinions.

Delaney: i get to help to kinda knock down that image and help the current law enforcement family rebuild our reputation and prove what we actually stand for.

Webber: the love for law enforcement ebbs and flows so right now law enforcement is kinda getting hit hard but eventually it'll turn back around.people with some of the highest opinions of them are their families.

They couldn't be more proud of their graduates.

Mary and james webber, parents of new deputy: he's always been a leader and always looked out for the little guy so i'm sure he's going to be a wonderful police officer.in lompoc..

Melissa newman newschannel 3.

