Shop with a Cop Saturday in Rexburg

Waiting for a little girl or boy to open them up.

Today the toys have been organized and stuffed into Christmas bags and wrapped.

Give..but some of us have been donating year around.

The rexburg police are getting ready for their annual shop with a cop.

Lt.

Colin erickson rexburg police "to see their faces and see their excitment yanks at your heart.

Its something that's really touching to see these kids come out and shop and some of these families have nothing."

This is wha this room looked like a week ago...a real toyland.

Today the toys have been organized and stuffed into christmas bags and wrapped.

Waiting for a little girl or boy to open them up.

Most of the toys have been donated by you.

Lt.

Colin erickson says the kids who get these gifts...underst and what christmas is all about.

""you think they would ju want to shop for themselves but they want to shop for their families they want to shop for their brothers, sisters, grandparents.

So it's very touching to see them know the true meaning of christmas."

The shop with a cop is saturday at 6 am and kids will head to mcdonalds for a complimentary breakfast with their officer so if you see more than 1 hundred police cars heading down main street don't be alarmed