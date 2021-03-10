Union Leader Receives Harassing Phone Calls

Trump saved in indiana.

Chuck jones says he is thankful for mr trump's intervention and saving 800 jobs from being shipped to mexico, but will not back off saying the president-elect inflated the number to 1100.

Jones says he will keep working to help save more jobs in jeopardy of being lost or shipped overseas.

Chuck jones, steelworkers union local 1999 president and we're not giving up the fight for 550 of our members at carrier here in indianapolis trump has fired back at jones...saying he has done a terrible job representing workers.