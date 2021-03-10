The talented Torme family performs

And trevor are taking some friends to the basketball game december 17.

They win a pack of six tickets from a holiday showcase >>> we have a holiday treat, christmas sounds.

Mel torme has a special guest, his daughter ruby.

Good morning to both of you.

We have our other steve playing the piano, too.

Let's talk about your famous family.your dad is mel torme.

He penned the famous christmas song.

>> guest: 75th anniversary since it was written in 1945 on a hot day in the san fernando valley.

This is also a special day because it's the first time ruby is singing on television.

We will see how it works.

>> millaine: did your family spend a lot of time gathered around the piano?

>> guest: we do that more now than we did before.

Ruby and her sister sonny, we spent a lot of time doing music in that house.

It's a good time.

I'm so thrilled she sings that well.

>> lisa: ruby, you are also singing tomorrow.

You are singing with the fox valley symphony orchestra.

What is that like?

>> guest: i don't know yet.

I'm pretty excited about it.

I think it's going to be pretty fun.

>> lisa: what your favorite song your grandfather penned?

>> guest: i would say the christmas song.

It's very pretty.

>> guest: her first time singing on stage with me thrown in front of a 65 piece orchestra.

What can go wrong?

>> lisa: you also have a show coming up.

>> guest: december 17.

It's called mistletoe and merriment.

It's at the gerald opera house.

We are going to use a quartet.

A little more jazz pop oriented.

It will be great.

>> millaine: details on the bottom of your screen.

They're going to be singing the famous christmas song now.take it away.?

?

>> chestnuts roasting on ?

?

An open fire.?

?

Jack frost nipping at your ?

?

Nose.?

?

Yuletide carols being sung ?

?

By a choir and folks ?

?

Dressed up like eskimos.?

?

Everybody knows a turkey ?

?

And some mistletoe will ?

?

Help to make the season ?

?

Bright.?

?

Tiny tots with their eyes ?

?

All aglow will find it ?

?

Hard to sleep tonight.?

?

They know that santa's on ?

?

His way.?

?

He's loaded lots of toys ?

?

And goodies on his sleigh.?

?

Every mother's child is ?

?

Going to try to see if ?

?

Rain gear really know how ?

?

To fly.?

?

And so i'm offering this ?

?

Simple phrase to kids from ?

?

1 to 92.?

?

Although it's been said ?

?

Many times, many ways, ?

?

Merry christmas.?

?

Merry christmas.?