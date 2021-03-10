Pleasant Valley Marketplace purchased

Of year.

Carolyn: a 100,000 square foot shopping center on pleasant valley road in winchester was sold.

The pleasant valley market place for $15.9 million dollars... the buyer was looking for a stable, long term investment so the winchester shopping center fit their profile perfectly... according to the investment sales broker, the buyer liked the fundamentals in the area including the diverse market, fast growing population, and strong government.

"it's right across from the apple blossom mall, it's got strong traffic count, and at the end of the day it's a property that's fully occupied, well constructed, and well managed" carolyn: officials say more than 26,000 vehicles pass pleasant valley market place on a daily basis.

Carolyn: they'll have to fight another day for a piece of legislation known as, "the miner's protection act."

Congress is trying to help tens of thousands of retired coal miners, but could only come up with a temporary fix..... reporter mark curtis has more.

<<"we're putting face now for the reason and people that are here, from all of are states."

Senator joe manchinand several collegues were surrounded by retired coal miners on capitol hill.

The goal...passing the miner's protection act to give retirees their healthcare and pensions for life.but the senate was not able to convince the house to go along for permanent funding.

For now health benefits are only extneded through april.

"i think we will win this.

We might not win today, but we will win it in the form of an extension i can assure you that we won't give up.

We got a head of steam."

Senators from coal producing states agree and promise the fight is not over.

"we needed to make this bi-partisan so we did.

It's bipartisan.

We have pretty much all the republicans and most of the democrats.

The congressional dispute led to the rescheduling of senator manchin's meeting with trump.

Instead the men will meet on monday about manchin being secertary of energy.

He also promisies to lobby mr. trump on the miners protection act.

"how do we help the state of wv, how can i get assistance in letting people know how hard economically we've been hit.

Making sure we can have some imput and help this country.