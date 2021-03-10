clip for steph 8 am !!!

It's 8:00 am, saturday, december 10th.

a major report is being released by the c-i-a concluding russia was deliberately working to sway the election towards trump through its hacking.

This morning, the washington post reporting that a secret cia report found russia interfered in the us election to help donald trump win the white house.

Gfx/quote from post individuals connected to the russian government reportedly provided wikileaks with hacked emails as "part of a wider russian operation to boost trump and hurt clinton's chances."

Sot trump/doral, fl: russia if you're listening... and the new york times reporting, the cia found russia also hacked the rnc but "did not release whatever information they gleaned from the republican networks" gfx overnight, trump's transition team was swift to respond, questioning the credibility of the cia.

In a statement saying "these are the same people that said saddam hussein had weapons of mass destruction."

Sot trump/debate: i mean, it could be russia, but it could also be china.

It could also be lots of other people.

It also could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds, ok?

You don't know who broke into the dnc.

Intelligence agencies ultimately concluded that russia was behind the hacking.

But trump has repeatedly shrugged it off?

Sot gs: u.s. intelligence agencies believe the russians are behind that leak.

Why don't you believe it?

Sot trump: i don't know if they're behind it.

And i think it's-- public relations, frankly.

Negotiating relations with russia will be a challenge for trump's next secretary of state.

Rudy giuliani, once a top contender, has taken himself out of the running.

Sot rudy/fox: i saw that he had so many good candidates available, there was no reason to complicate his life any longer.

Gfx in a statement, trump said giuliani "?is and continues to be a close personal friend" mitt romney and exxon mobile ceo rex tillerson are still among the contenders for secretary of state.

But giuliani's making clear he thinks romney should be off that list, sot rudy/fox: "my advice would be, mitt went just a little too far to -- you can make friends and make up, but i don't -- i would not see him as a candidate for the cabinet."

Close: here at the white house, they have no comment this morning on russia's involvement in the election.

But president obama has made clear he wants to get to the bottom of this.

He's ordered a full review of the hacking and wants a report before he leaves office next month.

