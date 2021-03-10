New Dental Clinic to service SE Roanoke

Together to bring dental services - to the under-served area of southeast roanokewfxr's paris holmes explains how a new dental clinic - will bring relief to pithout insurance.

Nat track 1 laying back, going up in a dentist char is something jim nash hasn't done in a while.

"i haven't had any insurance for 5 years," said jim nash.

Track 2and in that time nash hadn't been able to visit a dentist.

"it was time to take care of teeth," said jim nash track 3 now nash and hundreds of others in southeast roanoke are taking advantage of a new pership.

New horizons health care will be working with the rescue mission-- leasing out space in their g.

Wayne fralin free clinic for the homeless.

They'll be providing dental care to families with no or limited insurance.

"dental care is a high need everywhere.

Particulary in the city of roanoke the statistics show that there are more people here who have not had regular dental services for years, so we're trying to make a dent in that need," said eileen lepro, ceo of new horizons healthcare.

Track 4this is the second dental clinic new horizons has opened.

According to a carilion clinic study shows oral health care is the third highest healh need in roanoke valley.

New horizons will be provide dental services on a sliding scale depending on income.

For those who qualify visits can start as low as 30 dollars.

That's on reason jim nash can sit back, relax and not worry about costs.

"it's a big relief.

A really big relief," said jim nash.

Leaders both at the rescue mission and new horizon stress this is a community as well as free health clinic.

Therefore they're encouraging all families especially those with insurance to use their services.

Because the more they do the more people who need free or reduced costs dental work the clinic can help .

In roanoke, paris holmes, wfxr news new horizons dental care southeast is open monday through thursday from 8 to 5.

