Friday Night Fever 12-9-16

You're watching 'friday night fever' on newschannel 9!"

- cheering- steve: welcome to friday night fever .... several good matchups on the schedule tonight ... headlined by the battle of the bishops ... ludden at grimes ... we'll get to that in a minute.

But we begin with bob mckenney's old school ... the j-d red rams taking the floor in manlius for a pretty big game of their own.

Jim boeheim in the house to watch his son buddy take on the hornets.

The home team would keep this tight throughout ... second quarter ... brad procita with the nice post move ... spinning and scoring.

The red rams respond ... takuya leclair drilling the three ... j-d up by 8.

F-m gets that "3" right back ..

From its own #10 ... nick goodfellow ...connects from downtown ... 7 points in the game for nick.

But the hornets just did not have an answer for buddy boeheim ... who dropped in 35 points on the night .... to go along with 15 reobunds ... he was the difference as j-d stays perfect ... 67-58 the final.

Onto another neighborhood rivalry ... cba travelling literally just down the road to face nottingham.

First quarter ... kevin underwood .... terrific find ... as he spots jack carpenter underneath for the layin... 12 points for underwood ... 4 for carpenter.

Nottingham was down 9 after one ... but rallied to pull to within 1 at the break ... jakair sanchez hits the mid-range jumper ... a dozen for sanchez.

Then it's the big fella ... taybon lawrence ... loering his shoulder on his way to the basket.

Cba though ... gets 18 from paul aversa ... 14 from dan damico .... the brothers score a hard- fought road win ... 56-47 over the bulldogs.

Staying with the rivalry theme ... the most hyped game of the night ... took place in east syracuse ... an old fashioned catholic school clash between the two bishops ..

.grimes and ludden.

Our mario sacco was there ... he joins us now with our friday night feature game ... mario.

Mario: two section champions from a year ago clashed tonight in an early season showdown.

Last years class double a champion bishop ludden unbeaten on the young season, hitting the road to take on last years class b champ bishop grimes.

Bob mckenney and the cobras with the tough task of slowing down newschannel 9 athlete of the week mika adams- woods -ludden up ten at the half -third quarter the gaelic knights pour it on -joe connor pulls up in the lane and buries the jay -ludden would outscore grimes 16 to 8 in the third -knights would push the lead to 16 -keandre sanders splash -the gaelic knights doing it on both ends of the floor -jai smith is just an 8th grader -says don't bring that weak stuff up in here -bishop grimes not backing down -early in the 4th -off the give and go -luciano vigliotti scores down low for two -bishop ludden just too much tonight -mika adams-woods not going to be stopped -adams-woods strong take to the rack for two of his game high 22 points -bishop ludden charges past grimes 56 to 35 pat donnelly: "our first three games have been on the road against liverpool up at occ, sas at sas and grimes over here.

I am proud of this team that we won three tough games, two league games on the road.

To win on the road in this league is pretty good.

We are ok.

I think we are young.

We are a little inexperienced in some spots.

Our offense needs to get better.

Right now i am very very happy with our defense where we are."

Mario: bishop ludden improves to three and oh, grimes drops their first game of the year falling to two and one.

These two teams will square off again on february third.

I'll send it back over to steve, with a look at another top team in class double a.

Steve: thank you mario ... yeah, that's right ..

.west genesee has the look of a potential contender this year in class double-a.... the wildcats hosting utica proctor.

2nd quarter ... 'cats up 3 ... when off the inbounds ... nate phillips steps into a 3 ... he'd knock down four from long range ... 16 points for nate ... later ... still a tight game ... when marcus hudgins gets inside ... and gets the tough bucket to go ... west genny up just one at the break ... but they're able to pull away ... thanks to some hot outside shooting ... jack bova ... with 5 triples tonight ... the kids from camillus prevail ... 77-72 ... that takes care of the big schools .... meanwhile, there were a handful of games locally involving class b programs ... with more on that ... here's sal maneen in the hot zone ... hi sal.

Sal: yeah, steve ... i'm sure most of class "b" is happy ... that this season bob mckenney and bishop grimes ... are outta the mix ... the cobras, of course ... are up in "a" now ... and one team looking to take advantage of that fact ... is marcellus ... the mustangs ... have started the year 4-and-oh ... tonight ... they were home for east syracuse minoa ... mustangs come out firing -- quite literally ... tom fiacchi ... the catch-and- shoot 3 ... then ... fiacchi from the other side ... he'd lead all scorers tonight ... with 25 points ... spartans hang around in the first half ... here's david dabrowski ... knocking down a trey of his own ... e-s-m down 25-24 at the half ... but marcellus pulls away late ... nice seal by jerrod gates ... and one ... marcellus makes it 5-and-oh ... they win ... 64-52 ... onto chittenango... the bears putting their perfect 4- and-oh record on the line against 2-1 cazenovia.

The lakers were led by thomas bragg who stops and pops for two ... bragg had 16 along with dan kent.

Chittenango also had 2 players in double figures ... dylan voutsinas with the steal and score ... 18 points for dylan.

Then, off the miss ... there's #2 again with the rebound ... that starts the break ... voutsinas with the pretty assist to zack fulkenburg for the finish.

A game-high 20 for zack ... as chittenango improves to 5- and-oh ... winning 60-49.

Phoenix making the trip to tech central to take on the host eagles -firebirds come out gunning -jack allen left open from downtown -and allen drains the 3 -he would lead all scores with 30 -back soar the eagles -tr'von balaam going straight to the hoop for the basket and the foul -balaam paced tech central with 25 points -no one is going to pick balaam up -so he takes it right down the lane for a tough two -tech central evens their record with a 77 to 63 win over phoenix our next stop ... takes us to solvay ... bearcats ... hosting jordan- elbridge ... first half ... eagles break the press ... aiden carpenter ... ahead to mason barrigar ... 9 points tonight for mason ... aiden had 12 ... later ... check out the give-n-go ... between jonah patrick ... and dominic walborn ... pretty play ... 12 points tonight for patrick ... j-e led most of the night ... but the bearcats keep it close ... here's former news channel 9 athlete of the week jake dippold ... the steal and finish ... he had 15 ... not enough ... j-e takes it ... 63-50 ... over in weedsport...pulas ki making the trek to take on the warriors -third quarter winding down -weedsport's riley spingler pulls up from 15 and knocks down the jay -warriors take a 40 to 31 lead after three -spingler didn't miss much -but when he did -zack hazzard was their to clean it up -hazzard soars in for the tip in -with weedsport only up by 7 in the 4th -the warriors go back to spingler -who drops home two of his game high 20 points weedsport holds off pulaski 62 to 51 one other class b score to pass along ... south jefferson falls up north to watertown 68-46.

For the rest of tonight's hoops action ... let's send it back to steve.

Thank you sal ...yeah, we've got one more boys game to tell you about ... just down the road from weedsport ... port byron played host to cato- meridian.

Final 3 minutes of play ... port byron down 50-48 ... when they turn things up on defense ... jake stuart with the steal from behind ... he then takes it coast-to-coast ... and ties things up ... panthers pull ahead by one with a free throw ... then they ice things ... with defense ... cody helmer forces the turnover ... then on the break ... he sets up brett saroodis ... port byron rallies ... for a 53-51 win ... that takes care of the boys action ... when we return ... we'll check in on the girls.

Plus, highlights from a longtime hockey rivalry ... west genesee paying a visit to baldwinsville .... steve: welcome back to the fever ... and we you talk high school hockey in section three ... you can pretty much always count on two teams being in the mix for a sectional title.

West genesee and baldwinsville have established themselves as two of the premiere programs in the area ... in fact, just last year ... the wildcats made it all the way to the state title game.

Tonight, the kids from camillus traveled to lysander arena to face the bees.

The wildcats would once again play stingy defense ... goalie sammy colabufo ... with 13 saves tonight ... he'd allow just one score ... genny builds a 2- one lead entering the 3rd and final period ... the reason it was close, though ... was the bees' keeper ... alex rose ... standing on his head between the pipes tonight ... he's called upon to stop 33 shots ... rose gives up just 2 goals -- but it could've been much worse ... it ends up just not being enough ... patrick mcdonald adds an empty- netter late ... the kids from camillus win ... 3-to-one ... we finish up the fever with a couple of girls basketball games ... first up, marcellus at esm.

-late second quarter -e-s-m's samantha valentine going strong to the basket -she gets the hoop and the foul -that ties the game at 18 -marcellus answers -the mustangs take a two point lead into the half -off the great ball movement lauren young scores -marcellus would pour it on in the second half -elizabeth white left open for three -marcellus stays unbeaten...pulling away from e-s-m for the 58-40 victory our last stop in the fever ... takes us to whitesboro ... the lady warriors hosting rome free academy.

First quarter ... the lady black knights get it down to sarah crocket.

Who converts.

Whitesboro though would get some momentum going from behind the arc.

The ball kicked over to gina gotte.

Who knocks down her first of two threes in the game.

Rfa tries to press ... and this is a textbook example of how you beat the press ... the ball barely touches the floor ... allie belmont finishes the play ... 9 points for allie.

Whitesboiro would hit 7 threes as a team on the night ... the lady warriors improve to 6-and- oh ... 61-38 the final.

That does it for the fever .... i'll be back in a couple minutes wit hthe rest of the night in sports ... including the crunch ... looking to stay atop the division standings ... keep