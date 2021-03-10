New Event in Rogers Allows Locals to See Third World Living Conditions

Today -- folks getting the chance to walk through some third world living conditions in rogers.

Fox 24's erika hall hit up the compassion experience - aimed at educating the public and sponsoring children in developing countries.

### ((erika)) its a mock experience-- keith keller, 11 years old 07;34" every room is about as big as a closet at your house that you'd normally have."

That can leave a lasting impression.

Jodi keller, mom of four 02;15"i thought that this would be something great especially this time of year to take my kids through just so they can see how extemely blessed we are, especially during christmas time."9 sec ((erika)) 11 year old keith keller, and his family drove 45 minutes to the compassion experience in rogers as part of a homeschool field trip-- for a small taste of what they call the "real" world.

((erika)) there are 3 trailers as part of the experience--each following the lives of struggling children living in uganda, the philipines, and the dominican republic.

Tiara mann, the compassion experience " pretty much we set up a mock experience of what they grew up in their actual house, there's actual pictures of them growing up in those rooms, so it just basically is the child telling their story and then what happens after they got sponsored and how that impacted them."

16 sec ((erika)) tiara mann with the compassion experience says the ultimate goal is to have attendees sponsor other children for 38 dollars a month at the end of the walk through.

((erika)) "mann says probably the best part about the third world experience is being able to see kids realize how lucky they really are."

7 sec keith keller, 11 years old 08;30 "they were so excited they got one apple and everyone in the family they gathered around the apple and everyone took one small bite and the girl kiwi that we went to the first one she tried to savor her bite as long as she could."

