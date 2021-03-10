Fresno Police investigate shooting

25 years."

Megan: developing tonight... police continue to investigate a shooting in southwest fresno.

Four people were shot while at a memorial service... on fresno street this afternoon.

[a14]quad shooting-1x1 box megan: ksee 24's joe moeller is live outside community regional medical center..

Where the victims were taken.

Joe-- what's the latest?

Joe: all four of those victims were taken here..

One is in critical condition with life threatening injuries..

He under went surgery earlier this evening.

This shooting happened during a memorial service..

And tonight the suspect is still at large.

[a16]quad shooting-pkg the red and blue police lights... 01:14:18 very scary.

And the caution tape 01:13:38 i heard nine gunshots.

Are not what you would expect at a somber memorial service.

01:13:40 i heard all the people screaming why here get away.

This neighbor was afraid to show her face because of what happened... 01:14:44 from what i hear they just came from a funeral and they were serving food to their guests.

Just before 3 friday afternoon shots rang out near her home at the raisin center lodge in southwest fresno on the 800 block of fresno st.

Four people were struck and transported, some in private cars, to community regional medical center downtown.

01:04:30 four victims here at the hospital.

Two female victims and a male are expected to survive...the other male has life threatening injuries...all are hispanic adultts in their 20's or 30's.

The shooter is still al large.

We do have a description in the call an african american male came running with a gun northbound from where the shooting occurred.

Family and friends..visibly emotionally upset crowded outside the emergency room later friday evening.

They were attending a funeral for brandon porraz who died in a motorcycle accident last month.

01:14:54 it is scary, it is sad you know that we have this all this type of crime.

Joe: anyone with information is urged to call crimestoppers at 498-stop.

As soon as we learn more information on the victim's condiitions we will pass it on.

Live in downtown fresno joe moeller.