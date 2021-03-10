Dog Auction 10 2016

Downtown sioux city-- this afternoon.

This event all started in 1936-- as way to help boys and girls in need.

And now-- 81 years later-- it's live streamed across the internet.

And this year-- this little white dog named-- aspen-- managed to steal the crowd's heart.

The proceeds made at this event all go towards helping more than 8-thousand kids-- through the journal's-- mister goodfellow charity.

"this is one of sioux city's longest living charity events for needy boys and girls.

It's one of the best fundraisers for needy children.

People whose needs are greater than ours," says david nixon, grand barker.

After an hour of auctioning aspen off-- he finally sold for 16- thousand dollars.

