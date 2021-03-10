Federal court rules in favor of city in District Flats suit

Federal court rules in favor of city in District Flats lawsuit

Virus from spreading.

Some columbia residents lose another court battle over a controversial downtown apartment.

Thanks for joining us, i'm taylor petras.

We've been following the battle over the district flats on locust street since it was approved in 20-14.

Abc 17's lucas geisler is live in downtown columbia.

Luca, another federal court sided with the city of columbia on this one.

The court of appeals says the city abided by law in the face of two petitions to stop construction of the district flats.

Now, the residents who sue have two weeks to decide their next step.

No matter the feelings on student housing, the district flats is a reality.

On friday, the eighth circuit court of appeals ruled upheld the ruling against the residents that sued the city of columbia over its process of approving it.

"the rights that we'r trying to protect is the valuable work that was done in gathering those signatures."

W covered the 20-14 battle against opus development.

Residents filed a petition three weeks after the city council approved the deal.

But once that certified petition put it on hold, the council repealed the first and approved a second, somewhat different proposal.

All the while giving opus the building permits they needed.

The court ruled that process is legal under the city's charter.

"man residents and some city council members had concerns that century-old infrastructure couldn't handle an influx of new apartments.

Root says the issue is bigger than just one apartment complex, that the cit could endlessly propose ways to get around citizen-led petitions."

The court wrot that the constitution doesn't protect the right to get issues in front of voters.

The two petitions they did fil were successful, since it repealed the agreements the city had made.

Since then, the city has invested in several stormwater and sewer repairs throughout downtown.

I reached out to one of the columbia residents who filed the lawsuit to see if they would appeal the court.

He tells me he can't provide any comment today.

Reporting live in columbia, lucas geisler, abc 17 news.

Thanks lucas.

At least three more student apartment complexes