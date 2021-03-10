After a couple good games at the jeff dailey memorial...the championship was set between notre dame-green pond and central catholic... 2nd quarter.- notre dame up 1.

Central finds dat lambert in the corner for three.

Vikings now take the lead 27-26.

Lambert finished with 18 pts.

32-28 central at half.- skip ahead to the 4th.

Off a central miss, notre dame's titus wilkins long pass to matt anthony for a bucket.

54-50 central.game-high 28 pts for anthony, half in the 4th quarter alone.- later in the 4th.

Central gets it to jay vaughan from long range.

The central lead is 60-52.vaughan 12 pts.

He also took mvp honors.final 70-63 central catholic minersville led by 10 at half.

- 3rd quarter.

Notre dame's 3 cailee murphy brings it up and hits the long two.

32-22 minersville.murphy had 9 pts.- minersville pulls away.

In transition they find adrienne kroznuskie for a corner three.

40-22