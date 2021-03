SUGAR DADDY Movie

SUGAR DADDY Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Darren (Kelly McCormack) is a wickedly talented and unconventional young musician who dreams of making music like nobody has ever heard before.

But she’s broke, juggling multiple part-time jobs, and has no time to create.

Desperate for cash, she signs up to a sugar daddy paid-dating website and throws herself down a dark rabbit hole that forces her to grow up fast, shaping her music, and how she sees the world.