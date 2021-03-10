TOW TRUCK PKG

Joining us for the news at 10... i'm amy reid.

Amy>> he showed up to work tuesday to a theif...but that wasn't even the worst part of his day... jeffrey dahdah tells us why he's happy to be alive... "in this business every day is a different challenge...because you never know what's going to happen."

Charles legg has owned a-1 towing in twin falls for about ten years...up until this week the craziest thing he saw while working was... "a semi blown over on the perrine bridge...who ever dreamed of that?"

But what happened to him on tuesday may have topped that... "you can see when he left...exited here he bent the gate up pretty good."

When he got to his yard a little after five thirty tuesday morning he noticed someone had cut the lock on his gate... so he went back in his truck to investigate...that's when something happened he couldn't have predicted.... "as i was looking around the doge pickup started up and the guy backed into my dodge pickup and flew out of the gate..."

The man went screaming out of the parking lot..hitting a few gates on his way out... "so when the man came out of the parking lot he took the corner and hit this rock...and he moved it about two feet...but more importantly it rendered his vehicle unmoveable... "so i pulled away from him and he jumped out of the pickup and shot two rounds at me..."

"i heard two pops...pop!

Pop!"

The man abandoned the truck and took off...legg didn't see which direction he went...but he had more concerns than just the shooter... "the wildest part of the whole deal was the police not addressing the situation like they should have."

Legg said he called before shots were fired...and it took police almost thirty minutes to get to him.... "there was some miscommunication initially as it was sort of shift change...we had some dispatchers changing shifts as well as officers."

Liuetennant wilson agreed with legg that it took too long to get there..

"while there may be some mitigating factors it's definately something that we want to make sure doesn't happen again..."

In this case nobody was hurt...and that's something that legg is grateful for... "no ammount of money or anything else is worth your life...you're probably better off to let that stuff go and move forward."

Amy>> when the police came they brought a warrant for legg... he had a misdemeanor trespassing charge... he posted bail that same day... however the twin falls police department is investigating the shooting incident still... they have not