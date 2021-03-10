Skip to main content
Campbell Man Charged After Stealing Thousands From Employer

Credit: WETM NBC 18 Elmira
Steuben County Sheriff's have arrested a Campbell man for theft after he allegedly stole thousands from an auto body shop.

Deputies say32-year-old steven button jr. has been charged with one count of grand larceny and five counts of falsifying records... they say button was formerly the assistant manager at the monro muffler in the village of riverside... according to authorities, button stole from them earlier this year when he failed to deposit several sums of money to the bank..... officials say nearly $3000 was missing from the deposits ..... deputies say button is in the steuben county jail on 2 thousand dollars cash or 4 thousand dollars

