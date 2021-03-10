Fire Destroys Family's Home, Now Homeless for the Holidays

A Sheridan family's home, up in flames over night, leaving the family to pick up the pieces today.

kark 4's isabella moller was out with them today and isabella they say they are grateful to everyone in their community for their love and support.

exactly shannon they say they had christmas decorations outside ready for the holidays but it's what's inside, the special memories and sentimental items they were looking for today.

((caleb mccalister, homeowner)) "this here was the room we were sitting in when it started."caleb mccalister and evon derby give us a tour of thier sheridan home.

((caleb mccalister, homeowner)) "this was my side of the bed this was her's."

From the outside--((nats walking around))since the inside--- was destroyed in a fire overnight.((evon derby, homeowner)) "by the time we looked up there were smoke in the dining room to living room."

((caleb mccalister, homeowner)) "it started with the washer the dryer this was a window here and there were flames going out of it."this was what their house looked like saturday night just before midnight.their home, engulfed in flames.and today---all that's left are ashes and little pieces of what used to be home.

((caleb mccalister, homeowner)) opening movie nats movies books, random stuff, piled up in a corner.((caleb mccalister, homeowner)) "we tried to come back in to get a few things but the smoke was horrible."now their day is spent going through the burnt wood, shattered glass, and piles of ashes, to find any shreds of memories they can.

More stuff survivedwhile clothes and tools didn't make it---one book did.

"in every page too--its the lord talking to you he was watching over us."the holy bible.

"seeing that bible gave me hope to keep my head up don't give up."it's hope from god, and the community that has kept the family going.

The rally teh community has done has just been amazing, theres no words to say thank you enough.

((searching through items)) so while they search for more of their things, ((searching through items)) they say they've already found the most important thing.their community, and eachother.

((isabella))no word on how the fire started, and they say again how greatful they are for their community to get them back on their feet after a tragic