MO Drug Settlement

Missouri will be receiving several hundred thousand dollars as part of a settlement with a major pharmaceutical company.

Missouri attorney general chris koster, seen here in joplin earlier this year, announced the state will be receiving 383-thousand dollars as part of a 43 state, 19 point five million dollar suit against bristol-myers squibb company.

The suit alleged that the company had marketed its drug abilify for use in elderly patients with symptoms consistent with dementia and alzheimer's disease despite a lack of f.d.a.

Approval for those treatments.

The complaint also alleged the company had marketed the drug for use with children, which was also not approved by the f.d.a.

As part of the settlement, bristol-myers squibb will be restricted in marketing certain drugs, prohibited from making false or misleading claims about the drug abilify and subject to limitations on financial incentives to sales representatives and health care providers for promoting abilify.