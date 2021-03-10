Texas Citrus Mutual Works to End Crop Thefts

8 feet.

Valley farmers continue to take a hit to their crops.

And we're not talking about bugs or diseases attacking their product.

We're talking about thieves.

This is something we've reported on plenty of times in the past -- but tonight one group is looking to prevent crop thefts from happening.

Channel five's steven sarabia tells us how texas citrus mutual wants to help tackle to problem.

Texas citrus mutual tells us if more isn't done to prevent these thefts they feel it will only get worse.

It's a problem many growers have seen first hand.

Dale murden - president of texas citrus mutual.

"we've had nursery trees taken out of the ground and sold at flea markets and what not, it's a tough thing to combat because fruit is not marked, hard to tell exactly where it came from unless you caught them."

Being with texas citrus mutual dale murden says he hears stories similar to his often... this year especially.

Dale murden - president of texas citrus mutual.

"the valley is spread out, the industry is spread out it's hard to keep track of theft especially in the middle of the day or the middle of the night."

Murden says they are in constant contact with the sherriff's department because of the theft issue.

Dale murden - president of texas citrus mutual.

"they even assigned an individual to help us anytime we had issues all we had to do was call or text."

With the reports of thefts not letting up... murden says they are looking to do more... even going as far as offering 1,000 dollars for any information which leads to the arrest and conviction of someone who steals from a grove.

Dale murden - president of texas citrus mutual.

"it's just something we felt like we needed to do to help the industry and help individual growers help post their groves and notify people that it's privot property."

The penalty for stealing produce out of a farmer's field is a first degree misdemeanor.

The fine is about $250.

They are also offering signs for growers to use which state the area is private property and the penalties of doing so... something murden feels some people don't realise.

Dale murden - president of texas citrus mutual.

"number 1 you don't need to be in there and number 2 you don't need to be stealing their fruit this is their livily hood and their income."

Murden says they plan to do more in the future if the problem continues to get worse.

If your looking to get your hand on one of those signs you are urged to contact texas citrus mutual... 956 584-1772... you'll have to pay about 3 dollars which is the cost to make the sign.

