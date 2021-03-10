The Buffalo Bills invited the Baldwinsville Marching Bees to perform before their game against the Steelers in Orchard Park on Sunday.
Baldwinsville Marching Bees perform at the Bills game
Credit: WSYR ABC 9 SyracuseDuration: 0 shares 1 views
At 442-5222.
Tammy: a big show for the baldwinsville marching bees this weekend.
They were the special guests of the buffalo bills today at their game against the steelers.
Nat pop: band performance.
The band getting fans pumped up before the game in orchard park.
A spokesperson for the school district tells us the invitation included free transportation, food, and accommodations, provided by the bills.
The students had a great time.
As for the bills, we'll let you know how they did, coming