Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Baldwinsville Marching Bees perform at the Bills game

Credit: WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Baldwinsville Marching Bees perform at the Bills game
Baldwinsville Marching Bees perform at the Bills game

The Buffalo Bills invited the Baldwinsville Marching Bees to perform before their game against the Steelers in Orchard Park on Sunday.

At 442-5222.

Tammy: a big show for the baldwinsville marching bees this weekend.

They were the special guests of the buffalo bills today at their game against the steelers.

Nat pop: band performance.

The band getting fans pumped up before the game in orchard park.

A spokesperson for the school district tells us the invitation included free transportation, food, and accommodations, provided by the bills.

The students had a great time.

As for the bills, we'll let you know how they did, coming

Advertisement

Related news coverage

FNF Segments

FNF Segments

Recap of local high school football games

WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse

You might like