Couple looking for vandals who slashed holiday inflatables

Someone took the air out of the christmas spirit in one neighborhood.

A bassett couple is looking for answers after someone slashed dozens of their inflatable decorations-- worth thosuands of dollars.

Wdbj7's toneshia watkins is live in bassett.

Toneshia do they have any idea who did this?

As of right now they don't know who's responsible for destroying the 35 inflatables.

But they are determined to find the grinch who tried stealing their christmas.

Michael and sharon peters survey the damage done in their yard.

"11 o'clock last night they were fine.

They were all up and shining.

And at 7:15 this morning we noticed they were down."

Santas, christmas trees and snowmen, slashed with a knife.

"there's about 4 thousand dollars laying on the ground."

It's a tradition the peters have carried out for 3 decades.

They no longer have young children, but continue to decorate for those in the neighborhood.

Stand up: "this bear was the latest inflatable added to their collection.

Hundreds of dollars gone with a single cut."

"one of the neighbors sent me a text.

It's amazing the joy you and your husband bring to our street.

My children felt so honored and loved to help you put them up."

John viden/neighbor "everybody in the neighborhood would come down and watch.

It's beautiful and it's very joyful."

Sharon "that's why we do it.

Because it makes people happy."

They are offering a 500 dollar reward if anyone finds the culprit.

Sharon peters says this isn't going to stop her holiday spirit.

They will be resuming the tradition next year.