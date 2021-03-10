The Wisdom Coalition - 20161212 CC

Fear can be debilitating, but it's really just another four letter word!

Is fear holding you back either personally or professionally?

>> it's the wisdom of generatif women to help you enjoy each day.

The coalition program starts now.

>> fear is something that's very paralyzing.

I think it's important to look atmosphere but not be debilitated by it.

It's there, maybe to show you something, teach you something.

>> the "fear factor," how it holds us back, and what we can do about it.

Welcome to the wisdom coalition program.

Thank you for joining us.

>> what are you afraid of?

Most of us can come up with a list quickly.

>> absolutely we all have fears.

Are the fears holding you back?

>> this is something some women learn the hard way.

>> she holds the badge from the days working on the 52nd floor of the north tower of the trade center.

She loved manhattan and the excitement it had to offer.

On that fateful morning of september 11th, deidre had a last minute change of plans and wasn't in the tower when the plane hit.

That left her with fear like an intense fear of flying.

>> with us, deidre todd an attorney with the law group in allentown.

You have had many fears in your life, but this one, the fear of flying, you have decided to conquer in an amazing way.

Tell us about that?

>> with the fear of flying, post 9/11, and having lived to close to laguardia and j.f.k.

When i know the lack of airplanes became apparent, it was an issue for 9/11 and a time after that.

I was afraid of flying for years.

It took me years and years to take a commercial flight.

I had an opportunity to take one on vacation.

I thought, do i want to give up my vacations?

Do i want to see my life in such a way that i don't have the opportunity to do these things i truly enjoy?

I can't do that.

This is a conquerable fear.

Given that i thought, i'm going to take this flight.

I may be stressed.

I may be nervous, but i'm going to do it and enjoy it.

It was difficult but at the end of the day, i did it.

Following that, i thought i can do it again and again.

That's not enough.

It's not enough to survive a fear.

My goal in life is to conquer a fear, to crush it.

What i decided to do -- my husband is a private pilot.

He said what do you think of the idea of flying yourself?

I said you know, i think that might be the idea.

That might be the plan.

I have been engaged with getting my private pilot's license the last year or so.

I am flying.

I am flying a plane.

I'm picking it off the ground and landing it.

It's a feeling of power that is so amazing.

It's truly freeing.

>> that's incredible.

Have you always faced your fears head on like that or is that something you developed after 9/11?

>> good question.

I have always tried to be like that.

You have fears that don't go away, but to address them head on is the only way -- you control them or they control you, but i think after 9/11, it was the first time i saw a concrete fear that was specific that i could say, that's what i want to do.

I want to conquer that fear and find a way to conquer that particular fear.

I think that solidified, created a moment for me that i decided, this is something i need to do.

>> what about professionally?

You work in a male-dominated field.

You have had to have had other fears associated with your professional life.

>> great question.

It's something i saw throughout law school.

I saw the kids in the classroom and invariably the men would raise their hand to answer the question.

There was a ginne a gender issui thought was a shame.

I tried to assert myself more.

There were people that appreciated it and i think there were teachers and students that thought that was inappropriate.

This woman is asserting her opinion.

There was a gender classification with it.

In my professional life, we are all attorneys.

We have taken the oath.

If i play in a male-dominated world, i know the expectations placed on me as a woman of not large stature.

I have learned that you can get much closer to a jury.

You can get closer to another woman than if you are a larger, imposing man.

In some ways there are significant benefits to being exactly who i am taking on those opportunities.

>> thank you, deidre.

>>> thank you, deidre.

>> first more on this topic of the well of wisdom.

>> when it rears its ugly head, i think of something else, something that brings me comfort, brought me comfort throughout my life, and it goes away.

>> talking to people about a risk, even a moderate risk, they have come up with reasons they soonshouldn't give it a try bece they are afraid.

>> ask yourself, what's the worst thing that could happen and then move forward from that.

>>> welcome back.

Our next guest is pam.

You are the author of several books including "the reputation factor."

Thank you for being with us.

You say you don't like the word fear, you like challenge instead.

Why is that?

>> fear a lot of times makes people stop in their track and stops forward motion.

I'm a firm believer in a plan.

As i do more consulting with women i'm concerned because a lot of women don't have that plan in place or how to do it or that it exist.

Me, being a technical person, without a plan, i don't get anything done.

In helping people overcome fear, if i give them a plan to work together on that they have steps to take instead of being overwhelmed with the entire plan, we break it down into smaller steps so we can do the steps instead of the whole thing and the fear goes away.

There is nothing to be afraid of anymore.

>> i like that idea to have a plan.

May i ask, are there traits that you commonly see that hold people back in life that make it difficult to conquer fear?

>> i think folks that have a lot on their plate can't see the proactiveness that is required.

When you are setting your goals or defining your goals, i don't like setting goals either.

>> that's a lot of pressure.

>> it's a lot of pressure.

I like to define the goals, create the plan, and i think women waiting to be unleashed, if you give them that opportunity, they rise up to the occasion.

They do to everything else in their life, the children, the schedules, the house, the work, everything else.

I like to challenge women on a personal level.

Most of them rise up to it.

I don't think there is one trait that's universal.

Is there a female trait?

I'm not a psychologist, but if they really want to define their goal and get there and they are passionate about it, me as a consultant, i have to be aware that if it's there that it's nt pushed down that their inner self is important as everything else in their life.

I require women, and i'm a little bossy, to take 30 minutes for themselves.

I don't care what it is, reading a book, standing on your head, doing yoga, whatever makes you remember who you is, i'll get e-mails about that one.

To make women understand that you have to come first, and it is a little bit selfish, and it's okay, and i'll give you permission.

>> when we talk about fear, dr. susan jeffries says there are five truths about fear.

One is that to get rid of a fear of something, you have to do it.

It's a simple thing but it seems to me it has to be powerful.

Instead of saying, i can't do it, you have to do it.

>> just do it.

If you fall down, your friends and family will be there to pick you up.

If you don't have that support system that will pick you up, get one.

I tell women to prune.

Anybody's telling you, you can't do that.

You can't do that.

Gotta go.

Gotta go out of your network.

You have to have the strong network.

If you go out to do things you have never done before and you fail, you have succeeded.

If you want to do it again, you can evaluate what happened, make small changes and do it again.

Persistence is one of the characters that women have that need to be unleashed a little bit.

>> do you think fear is more debilitating personally or professionally?

>> hmm.

That's a good question.

I think they can both be debilitating.

Neither one.

We have outlawed fear.

It's not allowed.

We don't do that because it's not a motivator.

It's not a driver.

If it's not going to do that, it's not allowed.

We don't do that.

>> thank you so much for being with us, pam.

When we come back, deidre will be with us to continue our conversation about fear.

First more from the well of wisdom.

>> the way to deal with fear is sliglight the flame of desire.

You can boost the flame, boost it by talking to people that are supportive, get yourself prepared for the new endeavor.

You can boost that flame of desire and desire always trumps fear.

>> thanks for joining us once again.

We are continuing our discussion with pam and deidre.

I have a question for you.

Research says men are afraid of failure and women are afraid of success.

I wondered if both of you agree with that, and why?

>> i say it depends on the fear we are dealing with.

When it comes to the personal fear of being married, having children, stereo typical things of women, i think the expectation is that you will attain those goals.

I think that the more challenging part of that success, fear of success, is when you want to do something that may be different from the norm.

I think that's where you find the challenges if you choose not to have children, if you choose to go a different path.

That's where i see fear of success.

What will that mean in the world you live in?

When it comes to fear of success, i agree with that.

It's challenging to women to accept the role, i will be successful.

I can play with the big dogs.

P thethey are concerned that thl be perceived as an unattractive woman, hard person.

There are certain things you have to embrace those and think, it will be what it is.

>> i think men have a fear of failure, but i think they have a better support system and they understand that's not the end of it.

It's the beginning of it.

Women, to take off on what you were saying, pretty much what she described, i decided not to have children.

I decided to have a business, and i'm not afraid of success.

It's amazing when i consult with women, they are afraid of success.

I try to understand it.

We had this conversation, i try to understand it, but i try to support women to walk through it.

You can do it.

If this is your passion, you can walkthrough there.

You can do that.

You will find the support system as you grow.

The people that go away from you are not your support system.

It's a leap of faith, but once you are successful, you will have a brand new network around you.

That's okay.

>> are there specific questions we should be asking ourselves to move forward in the face of fear?

>> if you are asking yourself a question as to whether or not you should do it, that's fear.

That's not a question.

The question should be how do we break it down, make steps and how do we do this on a timeframe?

The timeframe is how you get things done.

It's a lot of work.

I found people give lip service, men and women to what they want to do.

When we get into what it's required to define, what it's required to reach your goals, some people back away from that.

That's okay.

It wasn't really your passion.

>> hi agree with what you said in terms of having a plan and moving forward with something concrete.

A fear is a goal waiting to happen.

That's how i proceeded.

My grandfather who i had tremendous respect for, when he opened his law office for himself, he said i have an equal fear that no one will come through the door, and i have a fear that everyone will come through the door.

I have never forgotten those words because it's a real concern.

The way you are going to be perceived, and you are right, if you develop that, you will develop a new network.

The person that doesn't support you, and there are always detractors, they are not there to support you.

A true friend or ally, friend or stranger, can be the ally that helps enable you.

At the end of the day, you have to be accountable to yourself and say ten years from now, should i be proud of the adddecision i made, i decided to on the flight or not, you can look back and say successful or not, you made the effort.

>> the one thing we talked about preparing for this, are our fears always valid.

That's a subjective question.

Can you give us a quick answer to that question?

Are our fears valid?

>> when we work on your reputation, the ones you can't control, we don't worry about.

The ones we control is what we focus on.

The fears will go away.

>> i think some fears are rational.

I understand why i developed a fear of flying.

It was something i could pick out.

Other fears are irrational or childhood experiences that go back to things we don't even understand.

They are always valid because they are present.

Whether or not they are something that should be -- whether they make sense is a different question.

We have to deal with them because they are present in our lives.

That in and of itself makes it valid.

You have to find a plan to address them.

>> thank you both for joining us.

>>> thank you both for joining us.

>> and a tip to keep your calm.

>> fear, anger, all of these things hold us back if we don't process ourselves through them.

The questions to ask ourselves when we feel fear or anger or afraid, very important for us to be healthy and happy.

>> however, it can also be a driving force.

What am i afraid of?

Look at yourself and assess what you are afraid of and why.

>>> welcome back.

Our kitchen guest is rowe.

You have opened the paint box.

You say that anyone can learn to paint.

We are going to put that to the test today.

>> i'm excited to teach you.

Let me give you aprons because this is acrylic paint.

It stains your clothes.

It comes off of your hands.

It mixes nicely, you can make a variety of colors and it dries fast.

You have three sizes of brushes, a canvass and palette of color.

We are going to paint the poppy painting today.

We are going to work on the background, take one of the bigger brushes first.

I'm going to use a dry brush, mix brown and white and get a tan color.

I'm going to brush the light tan color around the perimeter of my canvass.

Just to give it a bit of a background.

The whole -- >> just around the perimeter of it.

If you have more time you can fill in the canvass with color, dark brown or light tan.

If you want to use white, you can use the white.

To give it a background, i'm going to use brown and white mixed together and do brown strokes here.

After you have that, you are going to wash off your brush and dry it y off.

You have a paper towel in front of you too.

I'm going to do the placement of the poppies.

We are going to dip in the brown again.

I'm going to make an oval.

Maybe circles.

Just so i have some variety in where my poppies are placed.

Some are high.

Some are low.

From there we do the petals.

This will be filled in with black.

This will show you where they are placed on the the canvas.

We wash it off and dry it and go red this time.

Poppies are nice, big, beautiful blossoms. you want to be sure your petals are full.

I take the over and rub it around in a shape like that.

>> we have less than two minutes here.

>> we go all around.

>> i'm challenging you to go quick.

>> all around.

The petals hit each other.

You don't want them separated.

You want them to hit each other in a circular motion, fill the paint brush with paint.

Then i'm going to switch to the smaller brush.

Once you fill in the poppy shades, i dip in the smaller brush.

The oval we made becomes black with a dotting motion, and we take our paint brush and put the little poppy seeds all around.

It's like that.

>> fun.

Okay.

We have less than a minute.

How about if you show us how to do a stem real quick?

>> yes, we dip in the green.

With a light touch we run our stem down the canvass, a really light touch.

If you do it once, go over it again.

The poppy leaves, kind of like ferns.

Take the paint brush with a light touch and add little lines going downward.

You can add highlights to the green.

If you add it to brown it becomes a hunter green.

Fill the canvass with poppies.

Do a poppy pod.

>> we did this.

I was nervous about it.

Thank you so much.

I think this is a good teaching.

>> it was a good art lesson.

>> thanks for being with us.

>> we would love to hear from you.

Thanks for joining us.

>> go out and spread some joy today.

