Puff...Puff...Poof: The Dangers of Puffing and Auto Theft

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo: Lauren Klenda is joined by Heidi Davidson with the Grand Junction Police Department to discuss the illegal act of puffing, or leaving your car running while unattended.

Opportunity.

"puffer thefts can happen anywhere, anytime when we make it easy for the thieves nd while puffer thefts spike in the winter, we see a steady puffer problem throughout the year," said carole walker, executive director of the rocky mountain insurance information association and caat co- chair.

"many of us don't stop to think that the urge to warm up a car can quickly put us in the middle of serious crimes that start with a stolen vehicle.

The winter public awareness campaign features high- profile tv spots, online advertising, social media and earned media to highlight the dangerous, illegal practice of leaving cars running unattended.

The campaign concept drives home the message: you let your car puff, it will disappear, or poof!what can the public do?

Don't give thieves a holiday present.

" never leave your car running unattended illegal in colorado and a clear invitation for thieves.

Warm up with your car instead.

" holiday shopping?

Put gifts and all valuables in the trunk or hidden from view.

" always lock your car.

Park in well-lit areas.

" don't keep a spare set of keys in the car.

" be aware of your surroundings and