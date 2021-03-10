Our Lady of Guadalupe procession in Santa Barbara

Today is her Feast Day in the Catholic Church.

Hundreds turned out for the Sunday evening walk to remember Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Today is her feast day.

Religious leaders say in 1531 the virgin mary appeared at the town of guadalupe near mexico city and asked urch to be built there.

The walk on state street sunday night began near de la guerra and went about ten blocks to our lady of sorrows church on sola street.

Many members of the hispanic community, and local priests participated with cultural dancing, religious songs, and they carried candles.

Santa barbara police escorted the group as they walked on the route.

Around the world... millions of catholics heading to mass... and paying respects today..

People in mexico visiting the basilica of the virgin of guadalupe in mexico city.

For millions of mexicans and mexican-americans... december 12th holds special significance.

It marks the date in 1531 when the virgin mary purportedly appeared to an indigenous mexican, in the last of several apparitions.

To the present day, our lady of guadalupe remains a powerful symbol of mexican identity and faith, and her image is associated with everything from motherhood to feminism to social justice.