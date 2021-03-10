Politics NOW 12/11/2016

She talks about why she made that choice.

Nevada's long time Senator Harry Reid gives his farewell to the U.S. Senate and Nevada Senator Patricia Farley has left the Republican party.

Nevada's long time senator harry reid says goodbye to the senate as his facial portrait is unveiled and he gives a farewell to his)) colleagues including mitch mcconnell.

State senator patricia farley has left the republican party and sits down with me to explan why.

We're learning just how big the hole in the state budget will be.

>>> senator harry reid deliveree his farewell address on the senate floor this week.

Reid's portrait unveiling took place sunday night.

Before that reid gave an uncharacteristically long andi personal speech on the senate floore ending with thanking his wife, calling her the love of his life.

>> whatever success i had in my educational life, my life as a lawyer, a politician, putting my time in congress, it's especially attributable to landra my wife.

>> reporter: he also talked about growing up in the searchlights and how he was embarrassed by his rural roots and how he learned to take applied where he came from and even said nays things about his long-time senate floor sparring partner republican leader mitch mcconnell.

>> so this is not a love session for reid mcconnell however i want everyone to know hear mitch mcconnell is my friend.

When i was in that dreadful accident, they were there.

Letters, flowers, they took care of us and landra had the devastating breast cancer, they were there.

When i hurt myself mitch called me, so everybody go ahead and make up all the stories you want how we hate each other, go ahead.

But wel don't.

If it makes a better story, go ahead and do it.

>> reid's farewell comes after 30 years of representing nevada in the u.s. senate and a remarkable career in nevada that spans nearly 50 years.

During his tenure reid has helped to build nevada's highway, expand the airport and create the first and only national park and sustain the military's twop top fighter aircrafta schools.

Yucca mountain he fought the program for most of his contrary and ended up stripping his budget of money.

Reid also has been a force for greener energy, blocking the creation of new coal fired power plants in northern nevada and pressuring mv energy to retire coal fire plants in the south.

But reid is perhaps best known for a purely partisan endeavor after nearly losing his 1998 re-election he led the way in revamping the state democratic party into to so-called reid machine it is today.

The party's voter registration and voter turn-out programs helped president obama win elections in 2008 and 2012 and serve reid well in 2010 when he easily defeated sharron angle.

Now, the machine helped reid pick the hand-picked replacement tosu replace reid this year.

>>> nevada's partial presidential recount ish in and unsurprisingly it confirmed the november 8th results.

The recount was of the sample ballotsa from 92 separate precincts, independent presidentiali candidate rocky de la fen a paid more than $14,000 for it and the number of votes cast for him did not change at last.

Quay in dead last.

The recount did result in 9 father votes for hillary clinton and sixth fewer for donald trum.

The discrepancy cass in absentee and mail-in ballots that couldn't be read by an optical machine and had to be counted by hand.

Clinton still won the state by more thanu 27,000 votes.

>>> state senator patricia farley is nevada's newest independent.

She recentlyt announced she was changing her political registration from republican to non-partisan and would be caucusing with the democrats.

That puts their advantage at 12 to 9 over the g.o.p.

Why the change?

I sat down with her this week to ask.n >> why leave the republican party, reregister as a non-partisan?

Right before the legislative session?

So it's a great question.

Thanks for asking me that.

The reason behindw my change in party had a lot to do with why i ran in the first place and in the process of running.

So i have all my ideals and my beliefs and i spent a year and a half knocking on doors in my district so when i went up to the 2015 session i showed up with all of that information and passion to make things happen and my -- the need to my constituents doesn't seem to match the leadership of the caucus and so i felt the best way for mimi to make sure that i did the things that i thought was important and also execute what my constituents told me at the door was important to go non-partisan and do my best to carry out those wishes.

>> you're going to caucus with the democrats.

Why not become a democrat?

Did that not match up with your beliefs either?

>> so i think it's very important to let people know that i didn't wake up a different person.

I'm still the exact same person, and what i did was look for an opportunity to do what i thought was best and that -- i was elected a republican.

A non-partisan i believe gives me the ability to work with everybody and get meaningful things done for the state of nevada.

>>> you're saying you didn't leave the party, the party left you.

>> yeah.

That's a beautiful way of saying it.

>> so you said you have a difference with the leadership of the caucus.

Are you talking about michael robeson who's a minority leader?

>> i'm going to leave it at the leadership the caucus and where the agenda was going and didn't match up with the reason why i ran and what i heard at the door.

I also want people to know that i never ran and don't have the operations to become a governor or leader of the party or anything else like that.

I have a business and two small children.

I'm literally up there serving my constituents and public service.

I love public service.

I have a career, a history of more than 15 year's in nonprofit and involvement in my community.

So this is a passion for me.

And so if i'm gonna be up there and working, i want to work and accomplish something that i believe is meaningful, and i can go back to the people who elected me didn't say this is what i've done for you.

And if i can't do that with the current structure, then i have to find a way to be able to do that.

>> she says she's gotten large support from her move including moreo republicans.

More of that interview with non-partisan senator farley up next, including what she wants to accomplish in the upcoming legislative session.

T >> now that farley has left the republican party and will be caucusing with the democrats what are her priorities for the legislature?

I asked her about that among other things.

>> do you think you have a better chance of getting bills passed if you caucus with the democrats and have the democrats with you on your legislature?

I think i have the same chances and that goes because there was a professional relationship there and a mutual understanding of who i am.

So i think i would have gotten hearings and i think they would have shown me the same professionalism and courtesy that i showed them when i was in the majority party and i think it's very important to say that i never asked for a bigger office or a committee chair, i never made any demands nor were any made of me.

That was one of the things that came out around the switch was that robison had you on a committee that met in the fan at 3:30 and that you needed to pick up your kids from school which is a very practical consideration and a lot of nevadans have especially working moms that importance of having a flexible schedule.

Yes, even prior to running and making a decision to run and my first session 2015, there's nobody that can make the mistake that my kids aren't my priority and that i did this -- i made the decision to run and spoke in any case i have to be a mom first.

My last session i sat on commerce and i needed a committee that didn't hear 200 to 3300 bills because i couldn't be there until 9:00 at nate so i was the chair and that worked beautifully.

This time i asked for the morning committee and one or another, both committees on tuesday or thursday, both have less than 100 bills that they hear during the session which means i can be done around 5:00, 5:30 and both tuesday/thursday committees.

So that would work well with everything i said i needed to do and everything the party has told me i needed to meet, the commitment to serve, and so when i got a committee, it probably meant it was 3:30 every single night and -- which you're up there, you know, that that committee, 7:00, 8:00, 9:00 at night i couldn't do it.

>> and which bills -- maybe the top one or two things that if you could get accomplished you would consider a successful session.

>> i have two bills which requires a tax credit for working families for child care.

Reimbursements making sure that if a non-family member takes a foster child, that they can get funds to help them cover the internet address for that child.

I have an opioid bill, one is with drew rhodesman university using a surveillance survey so we know what the drugs are in our school and we can start addressing that effectively.

And my third, which i love this bill, is the green our planet, putting outdoor classrooms in our schools, particularly i love it -- they're in 90 title 1 schools right now and it's it brings in the families, the children are in charge of the gardens, it's a phenomenal program and i'm really hoping to see that go through.

>> so like a community garden at the school.

>> it's phenomenal, yeah.

>> interesting.

I had not heard about that.

So we learned something here today.

So -- and you said before you haven't quite made a decision as to whether or not you're going to run for re-election.

How important is this session?

>> i'm not running for governor or party leader.

>> you're the one, we'll take you off the list.

>> yeah.

To me it's going to be can i be effective and get something accomplished.

Again, i have 10, 15 year's in the community doing a lot of public community service work and as long as this remain as venue for me to do some good and i can walk away feeling really good about what i've done, then this is a great opportunity.

So i'm gonna look at it from that perspective and say okay here's the issues that i really believe in, here's some things i think i can get done and if that's the case and if the support remains where it's at and i would say it's heightened right now, i think it would be wrong for me not to consider it.

Farley told me what happened when she called to inform that she was switching parties on the advice of the council bureau.

>>> north las vegas wants to get rid of a judge.

The city's reasoning behind not wanting to fill scandal-plagued municipal courtc judge's katherine ramsey's seat.

>>> plus, brand-new state senator wants to make nevada a sanctuary state.

Our face-off panel takes that on next on politics now.

>> this is the race now where we tell you about some of the other big stories of the week.

Firste up, north las vegas is considering permanently doing away with one of its municipal judges.

Theec city's assistant manager says it would save about $365,000 a-year.

The- second municipal judge seat is currently held by katherine ramsey whopr is barred from seeking re-election after admitting to seven charges of professional misconduct.

North las vegas says the caseload in the court has been declining so the need to the second courtroom hase' diminish.

>>> the state's economic forum projected a gap in the state's budget that will need to be filled.

Tax collections are on the rise but not enough for everyone to get what they want.

The protected revenue is between $300 and $600 million less than the budget wish list the department submitted to the governor.

We'll learn more about governor sandoval's plans during his state of the state speech in january .

By law he must use the economic forum's estimates to produce a balanced budget to present to the legislature.

>>> former culinary union political director yvonnea is now in district 10 and she will be replace rubin cuen.

A democrat can use as an executive director of a nonprofit to try to get immigrants to becomea citizens.

She told the local telemain dough station that she wanted to make, quote, nevada a sanctuary state and stop anything that trump wants to implement against immigrants, unquote.

And also the first latina to serve in the state senate.

From of the left, a little bourne magnusig and from the rit collin.

>> i imagine that you might not agree with some of those things.

Is.

>> you have the snowflakeses that unlv and others trying to make it a sanctuary school and stuff like that but well trump in there things will change big time you have cities around the country that are sanctuary cities.

You have schools that are sanctuary schools.

That's going to change this woman is out of her mind.

It's not gonna a sanctuary state.

New york as a state, there's $10 business at stake, and they remain a sanctuary state and they cannot afford to.

When it comes down to the money, that's the bottomline, they will not want to lose the money so they can yell and scream all they want to and feel righteous about the whole thing but it will come down to him saying do we withhold the money and he'll do that and you will not see sanctuary cities like you see today, states and most schools either.

>> i can't wait to have the senator come in and do these things.

We've worked with her in various ways.

It's so great to have her up there and have that diversity now in the senate that we've never had a latina in the state senate and so it's exciting to have her there.

>> i'm excited for her right out of the gate to talk about these types of issues.

I think it is critical for us to figure out a way to make our state a sanctuary state.

We have many people here who are my friends -- i'll be rate there on the front lines fighting for it.

>> what happens when the president holds the funds?

>>> there are ways around it and i think she's already investigating those ways to make sure that certain federal funds cannot be withheld from the state if we do it certain ways.

And so we're going to try to do it.

I think we have many undocumented people here who do amazing things for our community, and there is no reason that nevada shouldn't be a sanctuary state because we're a leader on these issues and we should continue to be a leader.

>> so if we break the law, we should allow the lawmakers to be here.

>> no.

We're more sympathetic to human beings and treat them like human beings in nevada.

>> it's illegal aliens who have broken the law here.

>> i'm excited to have someone in there who believes these are real human beings.

We're talking about breaking up families.

And that's not what nevadans want.

They want to see our communities be whole and it will protected from somebody like donald trump.

>> what the president-elect has talked on is that he is going to be going after primarily the law-breakers of the -- >> i understand people break the law to get here but the people who have committed felonies and convicted of felonies ands for some reason do that.

They're people who are illegal aliens who are felons.

He has shut down the borders.

Immigration from mexico is down.

I don't understand where you're getting those numbers.

>> i'm looking at cnn that says we see it.

They're even saying that the border of patrol agents have been told to stand down.

You allow them to come in.

And they have been coming in.

Most people that he is quote/unquote deported he has turned away some at the border but he is not the deporter in chief.

We have more illegal aliens flooding across the border right now in anticipation of trump becoming the president cycle obama being there trying to get in under the wire before trump actually takes office.

I think it's illegal immigration, whether you call it the wall or anything like that and i think he's going to be firm on it, and i'm glad.

Sanctuary state, no way.

>>> well, awarely awaiting the news, why nevada is keeping an eye on who donald trump picks for his department of interior secretary.

That's next on politics now.

I belief there is voter flawed this country.

>> look at how frustrated she is.

I'm starting to think hand on the foreshed how we're going to do the pledge of allegiance during the trump years.

>> well, this is what to watch where we tell you what we're keeping an eye on this next week.

President-elect donald trump has named most of his cabinet officers but still has to fill some of the seats that will have a big impact onda nevada.

That includes the department of interior which runs much of nevada's land and the department of agricultural and energy.

Those picks could could signal a big change in policy in nevada.

On thursday the state's interim finance committee will meet.

On thursday the state's interim finance committee will meet. We could learn if lawmakers plan to make any tweaks after the latest economic reform projections and there will be a report on how unr school medicine is doing gaining approval from marijuana research programs.

