Ocean Springs 3-Star Wide Receiver to Enroll Early at MSU

‘Tis the season for the early signing period in the world of high school football.

Ranging percent the start next ...- school football.- this morning, ocean springs wid- receiver "austin williams" pu pen to- paper...on his national letter- of intent with mississippi- state.- the three-star recruit is - graduating early so he can- enroll at - m-s-u in the spring...to get a- jump start on his collegiate- career.

- williams says he also considere- louisiana tech and wake - forest...but- ultimately, he was just meant t- be a bulldog.

- - "it just felt like the place i wanted to be.

They- treated me right, they were - straightforward and honest, no- lies or none of that.

It's just- a great - program going forward, they - ended the season well and it- just felt like the right place- for me."

"he's got other people that hav been recruiting - - - - him, but i think his heart was- set on going where he had been - fan all along.

Now if he could- - - - just make it to the new england- patriots...he loves him some- patriots."

Williams says he'll probably be- watching m-s-u's bowl game...at- home- with his parents.

- - here's a look at some of the- stories we're working on today- at news 25....- just one day after the inagural- mississippi gulf coast marathon- wraps up, a marathon