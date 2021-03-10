Medical News: Alzheimer's Disease Fundraiser

MidMorning with Aundrea - December 9, 2016 (Part 1)
In medical news today, a wisconsin assisted living center hopes to raise 25- thousand dollars for the fight against alzheimer's disease.
And they're looking to win that fight -- by taking a walk down memory lane.
Jesse horne has more.
Nats "six days on the road and i'm gonna get home tonight."
Reporter jesse horne:otis dahl likes to sing --- nats "he knows when you've been good or bad."
--- and even has his friend maureen fohrman -- nats "so be good for goodness sake" - join in on occasion.maureen fohrman, resident:"he knows a lot of the songs that i remember that i really like."
Reporter: so, when maureen was asked to be part of a 2017 calendar aimed at raising money to fight alzheimer's disease - nats "i said 'if otis does it, i'll do it.'
Didn't i?"
"yeah."reporter: the calendar showcases dove healthcare residents reenacting famous movie scenes - from the sound of music - to forrest gump.
For its chief photographer, this project was a personal one.carla haley / administrative assistant, dove healthcare:"i have family who's had alzheimer's and who's suffering from it currently.
It's just been one of those things that i wanted to be an impact and make an impact with my talent."
On-camera reporter jesse horne: "now, while each picture in the calendar comes from a different movie, each picture has its own unique storyline to go with it."reporter: this includes the last one - which shows two patients dressed as the lead bonnie and clyde.suzy ketterhagen / assistant administrator, dove healthcare: "it was really hard to get the two residents not to smile.
They kept smiling because they were having such a good time doing it - but we didn't want them to smile f t picture."
Reporter: as for the stars of this calendar, at least one - gave his portrayal of rocky balboa two thumbs up.larry olson, resident:"good.
Good- looking guy.
It was a nice day that day.
It was fun."
Reporter: fun is filled within each month - including april, which has maureen and otis "singing in the rain."
Otis dahl, resident:"and we can sing even if we haven't been drinking."
Still need a holiday gift for someone on your list?
The calendars are selling for 15 bucks -- and help a great cause.
You can get yours by emailing "info@dovehealthcare.com" or calling 715-552-1030, ext.
170.
We'll have a link to this information on our web site, four states home page
