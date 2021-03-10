Medical News: Alzheimer's Disease Fundraiser

In medical news today, a wisconsin assisted living center hopes to raise 25- thousand dollars for the fight against alzheimer's disease.

And they're looking to win that fight -- by taking a walk down memory lane.

Jesse horne has more.

Nats "six days on the road and i'm gonna get home tonight."

Reporter jesse horne:otis dahl likes to sing --- nats "he knows when you've been good or bad."

--- and even has his friend maureen fohrman -- nats "so be good for goodness sake" - join in on occasion.maureen fohrman, resident:"he knows a lot of the songs that i remember that i really like."

Reporter: so, when maureen was asked to be part of a 2017 calendar aimed at raising money to fight alzheimer's disease - nats "i said 'if otis does it, i'll do it.'

Didn't i?"

"yeah."reporter: the calendar showcases dove healthcare residents reenacting famous movie scenes - from the sound of music - to forrest gump.

For its chief photographer, this project was a personal one.carla haley / administrative assistant, dove healthcare:"i have family who's had alzheimer's and who's suffering from it currently.

It's just been one of those things that i wanted to be an impact and make an impact with my talent."

On-camera reporter jesse horne: "now, while each picture in the calendar comes from a different movie, each picture has its own unique storyline to go with it."reporter: this includes the last one - which shows two patients dressed as the lead bonnie and clyde.suzy ketterhagen / assistant administrator, dove healthcare: "it was really hard to get the two residents not to smile.

They kept smiling because they were having such a good time doing it - but we didn't want them to smile f t picture."

Reporter: as for the stars of this calendar, at least one - gave his portrayal of rocky balboa two thumbs up.larry olson, resident:"good.

Good- looking guy.

It was a nice day that day.

It was fun."

Reporter: fun is filled within each month - including april, which has maureen and otis "singing in the rain."

Otis dahl, resident:"and we can sing even if we haven't been drinking."

Still need a holiday gift for someone on your list?

The calendars are selling for 15 bucks -- and help a great cause.

You can get yours by emailing "info@dovehealthcare.com" or calling 715-552-1030, ext.

170.

We'll have a link to this information on our web site, four states home page