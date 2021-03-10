Boonsboro fatal fire 1

Michella: deadly house fire in maryland... that took the life of a boonsboro resident and four pets over the weekend.

Units from funkstown, boonsboro and sharpsburg rushed to the scene... on the 300 block of lana-field circle... around 2 p.m.

Sunday.

There was another person who lived at the house--- who wasn't there at the time.

More than 60 firefighters responded... and extinguished the blaze within 30 minutes.

Officials with the maryland state fire marshal's office determined that damages due to the fire... are estimated to be $100,000.

(oley griffith, fire chief, first hose company of boonsboro) "i don't know if it's typical, but the have more fires during the holiday season."

Michella: firefighters are still looking into the cause of this fire.

