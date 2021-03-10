Green's Sharp Shooting Leads Vaqueros

Antonio Green made eight three-pointers to lead UTRGV to victory.

With college basketball.

This season utrgv has logged up lots of miles.

So far nine road games in the books.

Tonight for the first time this year they were back home for a second game in a row.

Three game homestand continued with north florida at the fieldhouse.midway thru the first half antonio green, locked in from beyond the arc.

Team high 24 points, eight three's tonight for the nation's leading three point shooter.

Great time management for the women's basketball team.

Hitting the books while catching a game.

Good stuff later dan kimasa out to xavier mcdaniel junior.

Another trey for the vaqueros.

Utrgv goes up thirteen.

They kept pushin the tempo.

Lew stallworth smooth drive, left hand finish.

12 points for the sophomore.

Three vaqueros in double figures including nick dixon.

22 points for the red shirt junior.

Utrgv wins big tonight98-84 second highest point total on the season.

Vaqueros wrap up their homestand friday verus lamar.