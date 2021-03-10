Christmas caroling

((roscoe))christmas used to be a season one man dreaded--now, it's become áhisá most wonderful time of the year.

he started caroling in memory of his mother?

she was murdered twenty years ago, one week before christmas.as you can imagine, christmas has been a hard holiday for her son ever since.but for the past six years, he's turned it into something joyful.

A popular christmas movie has always told us the best way to spread cheer is singing for all to hear.nats of singing ...a mantra jim bean couldn't agree more with.jim bean "we try and get everyone involved to sing along with us."bean used to be a rock band singer.

So music has always been a big part of his life.but the holidays weren't.jim bean "christmas time has an entirely different meaning to me today than it had six years ago."because for years, it meant reliving heartbreak.jim bean "a week before christmas, my mother was murdered by her husband."since then, and until recently...jim bean "i really dreaded the holidays.

They were no fun for me at all.

I got really depressed and usually spent most of my time drinking and feeling sorry for myself."but six years ago, he decided to face the music again.thanks to the champaign county christmas carolers choir, he's marching to the beat of a different drum.nats of drumgiving people like janet reese something to look forward to every year.janet reese "it's really nice that everybody gets to participate.

It doesn't matter whether you can't sing well enough or not.

It's just the matter of singing along."she's even leant her piano and her talents to the group.natsjust like bean has leant his time to helping others celebrate the time of year his mother loved the most.jim bean "i don't tend to spend as much time thinking about what happened to my mother as much as i think about how proud she would be of me."

tonight was the start of the caroling tour.

Throughout the next couple week's they'll visit eleven nursing homes and special care centers.tomorrow night, they'll be taking their talents to amber glenn in urbana at 6:30.

and every year on christmas eve, the carolers sing at swann's special care center.they say it's a gig they're happy to do--because it always brings a smile to the kids there with special needs.and they've raised money to give a small gift to every one