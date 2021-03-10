Williston Blood Drive

Here's brooke williams. vo: as a blood drive coordinator for the past 35 years, bertha axtman has become a familiar face among the volunteers.

Donors can expect to see her at check- in.

Some even stop to ask how's she's been.

Sot: bertha axtman blood drive volunteer coordinator "as long as my health lets me, i'll do it.

Because i love it.

I just love to help other people."

Vo: and there are also familiar faces among the donors.

Long-time donor kyle's lost track of how many times he's donated blood.

Sot: kyle stebleton regular blood donor "if i had to guess, i'd say 50."

Vo: but for every familiar face, axtman says she always sees a new one.

Like first-time donor whitney.

Sot: whitney ahrndt first-time donor "i guess i'm a little nervous.

But i don't know, it'll be ok."

Vo: what's whitney most nervous about?

Sot: whitney ahrndt "the prick, the initial prick."

Vo: whitney, you're from far alone.

Sot: kyle stebleton regular blood donor "no, i can't watch that needle go in."

Vo: but once the main job is done and the nerves gone, it's time for some rejuvenation.

Stand-up: after giving blood, donors come to the food station where they're served slush burgers, cookies, and other treats.

Is it good, kyle?

It was great.

Vo: and while this blood drive had plenty of familiar faces, there could be yet another familiar face at the next one.

Sot: whitney ahrndt "people do need this and it's important to go out and give blood so maybe i'll keep doing this for awhile."

Vo: and bertha will likely be there to check her in.

In williston, brooke williams, kxnews.

(jim olson, kx news) the community blood drive will take place again tomorrow at the new armory in williston from noon to 6pm.