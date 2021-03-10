Santa's Magical Mystery Tour

Koviak: this evening, the local chapter of fraternal order of police kicked off the beginning of their "blue santa" events.

Cara prichard: the seventh annual project blue santa is just one way law enforcement agencies are breaking the barrier.

Families who may be struggling to provide this christmas get some extra help from our men and women in blue.

Tonight, things kicked off with a magic show and a visit from santa.

This year, more than 80 children are apart of the program and will get to go shopping with an officer this thursday.

All of the blue santa families were invited out for an evening of entertainment as they saw performers, magicians and a contortionist.

The president of the f- o-p, chuck boyce, says they want the community to know, they are there for them.

One woman and her six- year-old son came out tonight... she says she was so happy to receive a surprise phone call, knowing her son will be apart of blue santa this year.

And he has quite the list..

Dalvin ligon: a dirtbike and a fourwheeler and a playstation 4.

Dip to white lakendra record: it's going to help out a lot because actually it was a struggle thinking how i was going to do christmas for him and having to go get another job and make ends meet and let him have a christmas.

Cara prichard: she says this is their first year to participate, so she's excited for thursday to get here.

Cara prichard: i asked dalvin if he was excited as well and he said "santa is going to be blue?"

Last year, santa was indeed dressed in blue.

Their main event is this thursday...we will have all the details on our website east texas matters dot com.

