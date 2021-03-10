Helping Hands: Stockings Filled With Love From Lubbock

In lauren it's the time for giving.

And what better way to give than to know you're spreading holiday cheer all the way onto the other side of the world?

And as you're about to see ... hundreds of volunteers did just that for people they don't even know.

Pkg line after line of volunteers... lots of different groups come all with the same goal.

We make sew decorate, fill and mail overseas 3,000 stockings every year to our overseas military volunteers have been working since the beginning of the year getting everything ready "woman sew them and we collect them all year long and we collect toiletry items, a card packet that has a message from home that goes inside the stocking with letters from our politicians and our mayor" all to make sure our troops know they're loved during the holidays.

How does it make you feel knowing you're helping them?

Really great because i bet you they're sad that they're leaving their families volunteer caroline mcafee let us follow her around as she filled this stocking for a complete stranger.

What are we going to get next?

I think we're going to get lotion....thank you.

It really makes me feel good inside because i'm helping other people besides myself and i love to give instead of get a gift of giving that now takes a trip halfway around the world...filled with love from lubbock.

It's just wonderful seeing so many people come together to do something for someone they'll never meet.to them christmas is just another work day so if we can give them a little bit of happiness christmas morning and god's love and god's joy that makes us feel like we're doing his work stuffers tag lauren the project has been going on for 10 years.

In total?

They've sent 30-thousand stockings to troops overseas.

The end of the year is the perfect time to get together with the family and spread some holiday cheer through volunteering.

Contact the volunteer center of lubbock at 747-0551 to see what organizations need the most help.

