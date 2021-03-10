Drivers ignoring roads closed signs and getting stuck

Bonneville county says they've had to rescue several people after they get stranded on snowy road ways.

Recent snow in the mountains and more on the way... many backcountry roads are closed for the season... but that hasn't stopped some drivers from going where they shouldn't.

bonneville county says they've already rescued more than a half- dozen stranded drivers... many of them were on closed roads.

a lot of people like to get out and explore for snow mobiling routes.

However, drivers often underestimate the snow... and over estimate their own driving abilities.

A lot of roads in the back country aren't maintained in the winter.

The snow piles up and the roads close.

"there are obviously marke grouped areas.

And that's obviously not a problem for snow mobiles."the problem rescue crews are facing is that not everyone follows the road closed signs.

It happens a lot this time of year as people look for good snowmobiling ground.

"a lot of people still try t get past those road closed signs until they get back into a spot where they get stuck and stranded and have to be rescued."

Even the roads that look well worn initially may be snowed in just a few miles down.

Lovell says people just need to be smart and follow the rules.

"we don't want anyone to get stranded, injured or frozen to death overnight.

We've already rescued a lot of people out there, some of them not prepared for winter time conditions."

Sgt.

Lovell say there are groomed trails within the county that are much more accessible.

The county actually has a map that makes them easy to find.

If you do have to be rescued from a closed road... the county says they can and will ticket you as they've already handed out several citations this