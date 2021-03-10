Wiley's Bar-B-Q Robbery

In the day.

This will bring a slight chance for for choosing klbk news -- i'm terri furman -- jon has the night off... it was a scary ordeal for one lubbock business owner -- when on saturday night two men stormed into his restaurant demanding money and beating him with a metal pipe when he tried to fight back.

Terri our leslie adami sat down with the owner of wiley's barbecue earlier today -- to see how he and his business are doing days after the attack.

Leslie?

Leslie well terri -- other than feeling a little sore -- mister wiley and his employees were full steam ahead today.

He says they've recieved immense support from the community -- and they just want to keep things on track and their customers happy and well-fed.

"just gotta bounce back do what you gotta do, i'm still living so i have a chance."

Mister wiley -- owner of wiley's bar-b-que in east lubbock -- offering some insightful advice -- as he recovers from what no business owner should ever have to experience buford wiley, owner of wiley's bar-b-que "my staff had left a few minutes earlier.

I was getting ready to walk out the door and they burst through the door, two guys and struck with a pipe up against the head and back of my head trying to get the oney ask for the money."

Wiley describes the suspects as two young men-- anywhere between their late teens and early twenties.

The two fled the scene on foot -- taking some of wiley's personal items and cash "i think the robbery itself is not an indictment of the east lubbock community it's an indictment of those indivudials.

We have some indivuals who would love to steal rather than work but that does not represent the vast majority of the community."

The barbecue joint has been here in the hub city for nearly 20 years... and this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

But wiley says it's not keeping him from making sure his restaurant is running like it's supposed to.

"you stay here and service the community what you can for your community that's why i started this business that's what it was about."

The crew staying busy, taking orders, and serving up barbecue as