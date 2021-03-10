DEC approval big step forward for Pittsford development

75 Monroe's site cleanup efforts were approved by the DEC, but will a longstanding dispute between the developers and village officials go away anytime soon?

January.

It appears a thaw has begun in the longstanding feud between the village of pittsford and the developer of the project known as 75 monroe.

It's real name is westport crossing and it would sit at 75 monroe avenue in pittsford.

Today - both sides actually agreed on something -- that the new york state d-e-c's approval of the project was a step in the right direction.

Jordan guerrein tells us what else he learned having talked with the village mayor.

This plot of land has gone undeveloped through many seasons.

Gone are the giant metal containers that once held oil -- oil that contaminated the land and created an obstacle for any potential developer.

But monday we learned the new york state department of conservation said the massive cleanup effort had been successful and the land was ready for development.

((sot)) "i think it's the one part of the program that everybody supports.

We're glad it's accomplished, it's one less brownfield, and now the applicant will be entering the site management phase."

To many, the village of pittsford mayor saying that is a big deal.

That's because he's been the target of criticsm at various public meetings -- with people going after him for -- in their eyes -- standing in the way of the project.

He says he's simply been making sure the developer mark four enterprises doesn't deviate too far from the original plan.

((sot))"the building footprints were enlarged and design amenities that were a part of the original project were removed.

That's an important issue because under the r-5 zoning code, only the board of trustees had regulatory authority over the site layout of the project."" along with general excitement over the d-e-c's decision, both sides confirmed that talks are underway outside the courtroom to find that solution which has been so elusive to date.

((jordan newsroom)) both sides have spent tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees on this issue.

If they cannot reach a settlement soon, they're scheduled to face off again in court sometime in january.

Adam?

That will be in judge john ark's courtroom and we will continue to monitor this project in case there's a breakthrough.

3