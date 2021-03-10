Donald Trump Set To Reveal Sec. of State Pick Tomorrow

Good evening i'm tanner jubenville.

And i'm amy simpson.

Thanks for joining us tonight.

It appears president-elect donald trump is set to unveil a major name for his cabinet.

Trump wrote on twitter tonight that he would be making his announcement on his secretary of state pick tuesday morning.

Transition sources tell c-n-n that trump will pick exxon mobil c-e-o rex tillerson as his nominee.

But senior lawmakers tell c-n-n tillerson may have trouble getting senate confirmation for the job.

That's due primarily to tillerson's close business ties to russia and its president, vladimir putin.

Lawmakers have called for an investigation into russian hacking during this year's presidential