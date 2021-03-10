Parents Protest after Alleged Bullying at Hancock Middle Sch

The parents of a Hancock County student seek disciplinary action after their child was allegedly bullied by her own teacher.

- news 25's kendra turley joins u- live in the studio with the - latest on these - allegations.- - - - - carl warrick's 12-year-old- daughter is a sixth grader at - hancock middle- school.

- she maintains good grades and - loves going to school... but al- of that - changed after a recent- interaction with her choir- teacher.- - sot full carl warrick - - parent of hancock middle school- student - "my daughters choir teacher tol her that her parents don't care- about her or her grades.

" it was that comment that- prompted carl warrick and his - wife to seek disciplinary actio- against a long-time educator at- hancock middle school.- according to warrick and his- wife, christina, the choir- teacher - threatened his daughter with- zeros on assignments... and - repeatedly shamed her in front- of a full class, simply because- she could - not attend after-school events.- carl warrick - parent of hancoc- middle school student - "we don't appreciate teachers doing things like - that.

So, we went and had a - meeting with the principal and- basically there's going to be - little to - no resolve."

The parents received the same - answers after meeting with the- - - - superintendent, and believe the- teacher will not suffer any - consequences because she plans- to retire this friday.- frustrated with the district, - they're now turning to the- community for help.

- warrick and his wife started a- petition to change how bullying- by a- teacher is handled in hancock - county.

- dylan pouche - protester- "i saw it on facebook at first and i felt really upset,- and if my child did go here i - would do the same thing that- these parents are doing for - their - children.

" the parents plan to protest - outside of the school everyday- - - - this week in hopes to spread- awareness about the petition, - and shed light on what- they feel has been an issue for- years.- carl warrick - parent of hancoc- middle school student - "if you're coming to pick your child up at this- school and you have an extra 10- minutes between drop-off and- pick-off, pick up a sign.

You - know, - nothing's going to get changed- unless voices get heard.

" - news 25 reached out to- superintendent, alan dedeaux, - this- - - - afternoon who says - "the district is aware of the- allegations and - officials are looking into the- situation."

You can sign and find out more- information about the petition- by- - - - following the steps on your - screen.

- and if you're interested in - protesting, you can meet warric- and - christina on "stennis airport road" before and after school hours.-