Augustana Head Coach Grey Giovanine Hall of Fame Bound

Jay kidwell.

Congratulations to two terrific head coachs rock island's thom sigel and the augustana vikings grey giovanine.he will be inducted into the illinois basketball coaches association hall of fame next year.coach giovanine will join his father chips in the hall, he was inducted in 1984.special honor for the vikings head coach now in his 18th season at augustana."

"(grey giovanine/augustana head coach) it is very flattering and humbling at the same time i know the history there my father went in to the hall of fame in 1984 i was on the staff at valparaiso at the time and i remember it being a big deal and all of his colleagues and so on so it is really gratifying and humbling at the same time.(jay kidwell/reporting) with that being said your father chips being in the hall that has to make this moment even more special?(giovanine) oh it absolutely does i remember when my father was inducted and what it meant to him and to our family and i remember thinking of him as kind of this legendary old guard coach (laughs) ... i am not sure if i want to be considered in those terms but going into an enshrinement where he is already been