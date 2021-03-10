man identified spreading racist fliers

3 ((adam 1 sh)) good evening -- our breaking news tonight out of the town of brighton where police say they have finally found the person who has been distributing racially charged fliers to homes in the area over the past few months.

But police are not releasing the man's name and not charging him.

Brighton police chief mark henderson tells us a 32-year old man from the city admitted to law enforcement that he was responsible for the fliers in both brighton and pittsford -- and the website promoting white supremacy.brighton police and the monroe county sheriffs office say they investigated thoroughly and consulted with the district attorney on this -- but there were no grounds for prosecuting this man.today both the pittsford and brighton town supervisors condemned the actions of the man and the message he's spreading.

((sot))bill moehle - (d) brighton town supervisor 17:11:51 "i want to day this kind of speech is not tolerated today in brighton, it will not be tolerated in brighton tomorrow.

It is not who we are."bill smith - (r) pittsford town supervisor 17:13:09 "we reject it.

We resent it.

It does cause harm.

And we will denounce it today and whenever it rears its head in our communities again."

((jordan/live)) police did say today if this man's conduct in the future is found to be criminal in nature -- they will pursue all possible charges.

Chief henderson says he invited him here today to speak with the media --- but he declined.

Pittsforward founder kendra evans created the group to help give neighbors a sense of unity against the racist message of these fliers.

Here's what she said today.((sot))17:34:31 "it's a seed, and they are recuiting people who look like me to harm people who look like my children, and that is not o-k.

It is not going to be tolerated.

When this individual is ready to be political and speak in public about issues, please we engage in dialogue."

