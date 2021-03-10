Shoppers warned not use bank cards for online purchases

With.

Scammers are cashing in on your holiday shopping.the better business bureau advising that credit card payments may be the best way to avoid being scammed.

Scammed.shoppers are warned: do not use your bank card to make online purchases.by using a credit card, the better business bureau says there's more consumer protection and time for you to notice an unauthorized purchase.seniors in northwestern pennsylvania are falling for the popular gift card scam.they are being asked to put money on an itunes giftcard to pay a bill and scammers get away with thousands of dollars.

"hang up the phone and call the customer service line for the utility company or whoever is contacting you, if it is a sweepstakes company just make contact the main customer service line for the actual company and verify that they are requesting money or payment in an unusual manners " marlowe says scams often times will ask you to authorize some unusual form of payment like a wire transfer and a prepaid money card.avoid those types of payments at all