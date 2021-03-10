Here's why you're seeing snowflakes in Utah liquor stores

Starting this week, law enforcement across Utah is amping up DUI enforcement.,

>> >> thanks for stage with us from midday.

Officials say they are rolling out 250 extra shifts over the next couple of weeks for a holiday crackdown.

And molly is live in west valley with more on how liquor stores are also involved.

>> well.

>> reporter: well, if you have walked into a liquor store recently.

You probably noticed some fun festive holiday decoration ans they are not just for looks.

Sergeant todd recognize, from the utah highway patrol yoings to talk about this today.

You guys are et going creative and strategic here?

>> correct.

This time.

Year we have snowflakes hanging from the ceiling but it's a sad reminder of people that are lost lir lives at the hands of an impaired driver.

So your hope is that when people go in to buy lir liquor for the holiday season notice these snowflakes.

Absolute lynx they need to look up and seat snowflakes and remind.

They dangers of driving impaired.

>> and we know that here in utah, the blood alcohol limit legally is .08%.

How much alcohol does it take to get a person to that point?

>> it depends o upon your gender and your size.

So what we tell people is the only safe limit is 0678 if you pran on drinking during the holiday season, make sure thaw have a plan.

>> so if people do decide to make a poor choice this holiday season, it sounds like the utah highway patrol will be out cracking down a little bit.

>>?

>> correct.

Not only highway patrol but all law enforcement.

250 extra shifts just over the holiday season throughout the state fand you decide to make the dumb decision and drive impaired.

We'll look fiewmpleght and these drunk driving fatalities are all one pun hun% preventable.

Thank you sergeant recognize for reminding us about that.

Now it's up to drivers to stay smart, plan ahead and be safe this holiday