Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Fundraiser For Child With Cancer

Credit: WXXVDT2
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Fundraiser For Child With Cancer
Fundraiser For Child With Cancer

Happening today, a fundraiser for the daughter of a Harrison County Sargeant who is battling cancer.

Today -- a fundraiser- for the daughter of a harrison- county- sargeant who is battling cancer- sargeant zach mccabe, his wife- and their other two children- have been - in new orleans while seven year- old lily undergoes radiation- treatment.- anyone looking to help out this- family can stop by the harrison- county- work center on lorraine road- until 6 today to donate to- lily's mounting - medical expenses.

-

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Politics NOW 12/11/2016

Politics NOW 12/11/2016

KLAS Las Vegas, NV

Nevada's long time Senator Harry Reid gives his farewell to the U.S. Senate and Nevada Senator Patricia Farley has left the..

You might like

More coverage