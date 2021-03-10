Fundraiser For Child With Cancer

Today -- a fundraiser- for the daughter of a harrison- county- sargeant who is battling cancer- sargeant zach mccabe, his wife- and their other two children- have been - in new orleans while seven year- old lily undergoes radiation- treatment.- anyone looking to help out this- family can stop by the harrison- county- work center on lorraine road- until 6 today to donate to- lily's mounting - medical expenses.

