Tillerson Nomination

(--brenna--)the new united states secretary of state..

Calls wichita falls home.

Exxon mobil ceo rex tillerson was born in here back in 1952.he was active in area boy scouting events and earned his eagle scout award.tillerson also earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the university of texas.... he became a production engineer at the company in 1975... and took it over years later..and now..

He has the title of mr. secretary.

Tracie potts has the latest on how the country sees the president-elect's choice.((tracie potts reporting))calling him an international deal-maker, the trump transition announced this morning that exxon mobil ceo rex tillerson is president-elect trump's choice for secretary of state.( reince priebus/ trump wh chief of staff )"it was chemistry it was presence, it was vision.

It was also the ability that rex tillerson had to maintain relationships across the world."the 64-year-old millionaire heads a global company with nearly as many foreign offices - and more than twice as many employees - as the state department.trump tweets he's "one of the truly great business leaders of the world."( mike pence/ vice president-elect)"we just couldn't be more grateful that someone of rex tillerson's proven leadership and accomplishments has been willing to step forward to serve our nation."he's been endorsed by step forward to serve our nation."he's been endorsed by former secretaries of stateand former defense secretary robert gates... who called him a "person a great integrity."but there's concern among democrats and republicans over his close ties to russia's president.

(kellyanne conway/ sr. trump advisor )"it's not as if they're godparents to each other's children.

I think this is getting blown way out of proportion."sources also confirm former texas governor rick perry is mr. trump's nominee for secretary of energy.mr. trump's thursday news conference explaining how he'll leave his business... has been postponed till january.he tweets that that his sons will run the company, with no new deals while he's in office.meantime hillary clinton's campaign chair is asking the government to declassify intelligence about russia's attempt to influence the election.some republicans agree.

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell/ (r) kentucky "this simply cannot be a partisan issue."electors - set to confirm trump's victory next week - are asking for an intelligence briefing before they vote.wisconsin and pennsylvania certify the results.

President elect trump will be in wisconsin for a thank you rally tonight.tracie potts, nbc news, washington(--brenna--)tracie thank you.

Tillerson will replace current secretary of state john kerry when the white house transition takes place next month.