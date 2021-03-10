Dennis and Nancy Noon Wolfgang Orchestra and Chorus

>> ange: the very talented wolfgang orchestra and chorus will be presenting every concert this week and you are invited.

Here to extend that invitation is conductor - - and choral directornancy noonan.

So great to have you on the show .

It's been so interesting to learn about your organization.

Let's share with our audience a little bit of the mission of the orchestra and chorus.

>> our mission is to provide great classical music and inspirational songs for nonprofessional musicians in our communities.

We invite all who play or saying in their high schools and colleges to come join us.

Each season.

>> ange: how long have you been doing this?

>> we have been together 11 years.

We started in 2006 with a small group - - small group of 13.

Now we are a small group of 70.

>> ange: wow.

That's amazing!

That is phenomenal.how are you getting the word out to reach out to that musical community?

>> word-of-mouth.

The musicians will invite other musicians.

And we have fun.

We rehearsed hard.

But we have fun and enjoy making music together.

>> ange: i think that's a shared passion for artists.

You get energy from each other.

Where do you rehearse?

>> at the hedges central community center in mount vernon.

It used to be hedges elementary school.

It has a wonderful music complex and storage.

And rehearsal hall and gathering rooms. small ensemblerooms so we have a beautiful space to work in .

At the hedges central community center.

>> ange: that makes it nice to have a place to go that is designated for you.let's talk about the program.

What are we going to experience and enjoy on this year's program ?

>> the choral music, first we are going to join with the orchestra to do three selections from home alone and home alone to which is great fun.

And the chorus will be thinking three a cappella songs.

One of the spiritual all night, all day.

Away in the manger.a different arrangement but delightful.

And then winter's heart by mark hayes.

>> ange: the holiday music to get you in the spirit.

And from the orchestra side?

>> we will do water leads russian christmas music.

I wanted to mention our soloist, bertie doing a trumpet solo on a wonderful piece.

And a very talented young man, chris carner, will be doing carnival of venice and it is a fantastic piece.

He just won an award this summer and this was one of his selections.

It is tremendous .

>> ange: [indiscernable] >> this young man that just graduated high school and is going to the university of evansville now.

He can play thatsaxophone , wow.

>> ange: just another reason to come.

Where is the first concert?

>> this concert coming up is on friday night at 7:00 at harrison high school auditorium.

Easy to find.

It's on the lloyd expressway at fielding road.

At the stoplight there, turn right south and you are there in the parking lot.

>> ange: easy to see, easy to get to and free of charge.

>> the second concert will be on sunday afternoon at wesley hall first united methodist church in mount vernon.

That's on main street.

Also easy to find and great parking.