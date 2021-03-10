Boy, 5, dies days after James Conner dedicates spirit award to him

When mcdowell and pitt university football star james connor received the disney spirit award recently he dedicated it to a 5 year old boy he had met, that was fighting cancer.

Cancer."conner dedicates disney award to young boy fighting cancer.

" "we've learned that little boy...andrew o'neil....has died.he passed away last night....but not before meeting his football hero.

Andrew o'neil felt a kinship to connor....because they both had to have chemo.the pair met at the pitt-duke game back on november 19th, where james gave him an autographed game ball... and spent some time with him on the sidelines.

Andrew was diagnosed with stomach cancer