Edinboro creates work groups to discuss university's future

Edinboro university is working to better the future of the university and the students who graduate from there.

The college formed working groups made up of students, faulty, staff and community members to analyze the university's finances and overall academic program health.the groups over the next few weeks will work to answer questions like what the job needs are in the community and graduation rates that president fred walker says can improve on.

"when we look at this program array, really it's going to start to become clear which programs might need revision, which programs might need to be altered to meet new job needs.

So it's going to probably lead to some significant change within the university."

The groups will return after the holiday break to discuss their findings to get on the same page on where they're going to go with the university and how to